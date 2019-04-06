Acuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

The homer was his second of the season. Acuna's just 4-for-24 (.167) through seven games, but that's no cause for alarm -- the 21-year-old is showing significantly improved plate discipline so far with a 6:4 BB:K, and his massive five-category fantasy upside will only be accentuated if that trend continues.

