Hilliard (heel) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Sidelined since July 18 with a heel contusion, Hilliard's playing time had run dry anyway, as his last hit came on May 5, and he had logged just eight at-bats while appearing in 16 games, primarily as a defensive replacement, since then. Once healthy, Hilliard should resume his small supporting role.