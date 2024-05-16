Schwellenbach threw six scoreless innings for Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out nine.

It was an impressive Double-A debut for the 23-year-old right-hander, who earned his promotion by posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB over 32 innings for High-A Rome. Schwellenbach was a second-round pick in 2021 but didn't make his pro debut until last year due to Tommy John surgery, and he's still learning the nuances of pitching after being a two-way player in college. Atlanta will keep a close eye on his workload this year as he threw only 65 innings in 2023, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he climbed all the way to Triple-A by the end of the campaign.