Schwellenbach (elbow) covered 1.2 no-hit scoreless innings for Single-A Augusta in his season debut Thursday, striking out one while working around two walks.

Schwellenbach threw 26 of his 42 pitches for strikes in the appearance, the first of his professional career after he was selected by Atlanta in the second round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He didn't pitch in either of the 2021 and 2022 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery shortly after being drafted, but he reported to spring training at full health and received the green light to bypass the rookie-ball level entirely.