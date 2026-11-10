Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday that it's unlikely Schwellenbach (elbow) will be ready by Opening Day next season, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schwellenbach missed the entire 2026 season due to a pair of elbow surgeries, first in February to remove bone spurs and later in August to repair a fracture. Atlanta wants the right-hander to proceed more cautiously with his rehab this time around, which will mean a late start but hopefully gives him a better chance to hold up physically over the long haul. The last time we saw Schwellenbach pitching, he held a 3.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 108:18 K:BB through 110.2 innings for Atlanta in 2025.