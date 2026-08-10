Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach: Not yet facing hitters

Schwellenbach (elbow) was present in Atlanta on Monday to continue his rehab program, but he has yet to receive clearance to face hitters, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Though he began his throwing program in late May, Schwellenbach still hasn't advanced beyond tossing bullpen sessions more than two months later. The right-hander isn't believed to have experienced any setbacks in his recovery from February surgery to remove bone spurs in his elbow; instead, his slow progress appears to be a result of his struggles to regain velocity. Schwellenbach is still expected to return from the 60-day injured list before season's end, but hope is fading for the 26-year-old to get fully stretched out for a starting role.