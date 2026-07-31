Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach: Could face hitters soon

Schwellenbach (elbow) has joined his team in Atlanta and will throw a couple bullpen sessions in front of the coaching staff, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

If that goes well, Schwellenbach could be cleared to face hitters within the next week or two. Schwellenbach has been out all year following surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow, and he was also sidelined for the final three months of last season with a small fracture in the elbow. The right-hander is trending in the right direction and has a chance to pitch for Atlanta before the end of the 2026 season, but he still has several boxes to check before making that happen.