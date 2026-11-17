Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday on "The Show" podcast from the New York Post that it's possible Schwellenbach (elbow) is ready for spring training.

It was reported last week that Anthopoulos said it was unlikely Schwellenbach would be ready in time for Opening Day as the righty recovers from a second elbow surgery in August to repair a fracture. However, Anthopoulos is now clarifying that, while he's not counting on Schwellenbach for 30-plus starts in 2027 following a lost season, it doesn't necessarily mean the righty will open the year on the injured list. Schwellenbach posted a 3.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 108:18 K:BB through 110.2 innings for Atlanta in 2025.