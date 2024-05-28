Atlanta is expected to call up Schwellenbach from Double-A Mississippi to start Wednesday versus the Nationals, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Schwellenbach was promoted from Single-A Rome to Mississippi earlier this month and is unscored upon in two Double-A starts, boasting a 17:1 K:BB over 13 innings. He was also dominant in 32 frames with Rome, collecting a 2.53 ERA and 34:9. With Schwellenbach in line for his major-league debut Wednesday, Ray Kerr presumably will now shift back to a relief role.