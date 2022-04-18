Schwellenbach announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he's been cleared to play catch off flat ground.

Schwellenbach's light catch session Monday at extended spring training marked his first time throwing since undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. Due to the timing of his procedure along with the fact that Atlanta plans to develop him as a starter, the 2021 second-round pick may not be cleared to make his professional debut until the final month of this season or potentially 2023.