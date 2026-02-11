Schwellenbach said Wednesday that he could require arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Schwellenbach is already required to miss the first two months of the season after being placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, and a scope on his elbow would undoubtedly extend that absence. The right-hander was also sidelined for the final three months of the 2025 campaign with a small fracture in his elbow. It's unclear when a decision about surgery will be made, but it should be soon.