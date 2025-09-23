Schwellenbach (elbow) has resumed throwing and is hopeful to throw a live batting practice session in the near future, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Schwellenbach has received the green light to begin a throwing program in Atlanta as he continues to work back from a small fracture in his right elbow suffered at the end of June. McAuley notes that the club is optimistic Schwellenbach can complete a live BP session over the next week or so before being sent home for the winter, which effectively rules him out for the remainder of the 2025 season.