Strider won't start Wednesday after Atlanta's game versus the White Sox was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The game will be made up on June 27, which had been a mutual off day for the two clubs. Atlanta is off Thursday, which means Strider's next start will come Friday at home against the Diamondbacks.
