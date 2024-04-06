Strider underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He will be further evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, at a date yet to be determined.

Strider reported discomfort in his right elbow after Friday's game and the worst-case scenario seems to be unfolding. If Tommy John surgery is necessary, it would be the second for Strider in his young career. He should be considered out indefinitely, with a move to the injured list likely before the weekend is out. Bryce Elder is a candidate to replace Strider in Atlanta's starting rotation.