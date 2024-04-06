Strider reported discomfort in his right elbow after his start Friday against Arizona, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Strider surrendered five earned runs across four innings en route to an Atlanta victory, and his elbow may have played a part in his poor performance. He's slated to receive an MRI on Saturday, which will provide a better idea of how much time -- if any -- the right-hander will miss.
