Strider came away with a no-decision in Friday's 9-3 win over the Phillies, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander fired 59 of 90 pitches for strikes and generated 18 swinging strikes in a typically dominant performance, but Atlanta didn't take the lead until the eighth inning. Strider led all pitchers with 35 strikeouts this spring in 22.2 innings, and he didn't slow down in his first regular-season start. After racking up a league-high 281 Ks last year in 186.2 innings, Strider will take aim at 300 in 2024.