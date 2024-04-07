Atlanta placed Strider on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a UCL sprain in his right elbow.
The 25-year-old righty underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed damage to the UCL in his right elbow, so it was only a matter of time before he landed on the injured list. It's unclear at this point if Strider will require Tommy John surgery -- which would be the second such procedure of his career -- but he's likely facing a lengthy absence regardless.
