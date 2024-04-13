Strider underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow and will miss the rest of the season.

An MRI revealed damage to Strider's UCL last week, forcing him to undergo a procedure that will keep him out for 12-to-14 months -- though it was not a full Tommy John surgery. Nonetheless, he's been ruled out for the rest of the 2024 campaign and will likely aim to return in the early months of 2025. The newly-recalled Darius Vines is likely to take Strider's place in Atlanta's rotation.