Arano's arrival at camp has been delayed by visa issues, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

A handful of players have faced similar delays as international travel remains complicated due to the coronavirus pandemic. The delay should wind up nothing more than a minor blip in a fairly long run of misfortune for the 26-year-old, who owns a career 2.65 ERA in 74.2 innings of relief at the highest level but threw just 4.2 frames in 2019 and none in 2020 while dealing with arm troubles. Arano flashed high-leverage promise before those issues began, though Atlanta will likely be happy if he bounces back as a serviceable middle reliever.