Arano (shoulder) is expected to open the season on the Nationals' 60-day injured list, a source tells Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post.

Arano made two appearances in Grapefruit League play before being shut down earlier this month after being diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement. Though the injury typically isn't one that entails a lengthy absence, the Nationals could be inclined to take a more cautious approach with Arano given that he missed time in 2020 and 2022 on account of shoulder concerns. When healthy, Arano is expected to serve as a middle-innings or setup option out of the Washington bullpen.