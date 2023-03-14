Arano will be shut down for 10 days due to a right shoulder impingement, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Arano's 2022 season ended with a right shoulder strain, so this news isn't ideal. He'll be re-evaluated following his 10-day shutdown period and undoubtedly will require an injured list stint to start the season.
