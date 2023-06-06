Arano will undergo right shoulder surgery later this month, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Arano has been on the injured list all season due to a lingering shoulder injury that is now going to require a surgical repair. Even if it's a relatively minor procedure, the 28-year-old seems doubtful to pitch at the MLB level in 2023. He posted a 4.50 ERA in 42 innings of relief with the Nationals in 2022.