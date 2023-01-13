Arano agreed to a one-year, $925,000 contract with the Nationals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Arano made 43 appearances for the Nationals in 2022 and had a 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB across 42 innings. The 27-year-old is likely to open 2023 in middle relief but could see high-leverage chances with a strong start to the campaign.
