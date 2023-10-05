Arano (shoulder) elected free agency Thursday after passing through waivers unclaimed, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Arano did not pitch at any level with the Nationals this season after being diagnosed with a right shoulder strain in March and undergoing a surgical repair in June. The 28-year-old reliever enjoyed a good run of success with the Phillies between 2017-2019, but he's battled both injuries and ineffectiveness over the last handful of years.