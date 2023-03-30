The Nationals placed Arano on the 60-day injured list Thursday with a right shoulder strain, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Arano has been shut down since mid-March and now will be out until at least late May. It's not clear when he might resume throwing.
