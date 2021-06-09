Contreras went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run Tuesday in Atlanta's 9-5 win over the Phillies.

Contreras' fourth-inning solo shot -- his sixth of the season -- helped restore Atlanta's two-run lead, but it was his third hit of the night that proved most consequential. His base knock with one out in the top of the eighth scored Dansby Swanson, breaking a 5-5 tie. The three hits were a new career high for the rookie, who had batted just .178 with a 39.2 percent strikeout rate over his previous 15 games.