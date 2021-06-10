Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Contreras went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI while catching the entirety of Wednesday's 2-1 loss, so he'll just be getting a breather as Atlanta and Philadelphia conclude their series with a day game after a night game. Kevan Smith will work in a battery with starting pitcher Ian Anderson on Thursday.
