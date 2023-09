Contreras went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

After the Brewers fell behind 2-0 in the first inning, Contreras sparked the comeback by taking Drew Rom deep in the third. The 25-year-old backstop has hit safely in seven straight games and 12 of the last 13 as Milwaukee tries to lock up the NL Central title, slashing .314/.400/.451 over the latter stretch with two homers, three steals, eight RBI and 10 runs.