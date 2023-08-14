Chirinos (5-5) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Mets.

Chirinos held the Mets to one run through four frames before they broke out in the fifth inning. He was charged with six runs for the second straight outing, driving his ERA up to 5.22 through 81 frames. Over his last nine starts, Chirinos has registered a brutal 8.05 ERA. His next appearance is projected to be at home against the Giants.