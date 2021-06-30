Ashby will start Wednesday's series finale against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old will make his big-league debut versus Chicago as Milwaukee finishes the series with a bullpen game. Ashby began the season as a starter at Triple-A Nashville and posted a 2.93 ERA across 27.2 innings, but he was shifted to the bullpen in early June to expedite his move to the majors as one of the organization's top prospects. He hasn't pitched more than two frames in nearly a month while working as a reliever and shouldn't be expected to pitch deep Wednesday, but he'll at least have the familiarity of starting the contest in his first MLB appearance.