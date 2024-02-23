Ashby (shoulder) told reporters Friday that he's healthy and will be competing for a spot in the Brewers' rotation this spring, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby had left shoulder surgery last April and was roughed up in seven rehab appearances after returning, posting a 15.43 ERA. His velocity was reportedly trending in the right direction as of last fall, so it will be interesting to see what the radar gun says this spring. It's not clear when the southpaw will be maing his Cactus League debut. When right, Ashby has loads of upside, but he has some boxes to check from a stuff and performance standpoint before fantasy managers should get excited again.