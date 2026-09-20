Ashby struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Orioles.

With Trevor Megill having pitched three of the prior four days, blowing a save chance Friday, Milwaukee turned to Ashby to handle the ninth after Abner Uribe had worked a scoreless eighth inning. Ashby is having a shaky September of his own, getting scored upon in three of his last seven appearances, and on the month he sports a 3.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB in 10.1 innings. The left-hander remains firmly in the high-leverage mix however, and over 73 appearances this season he's pocketed 13 wins and 15 holds to go along with his saves.