Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Registers first save

Ashby recorded a save against the Dodgers on Saturday, walking one batter and striking out two over two hitless and scoreless innings.

Ashby entered to begin the eighth inning with Milwaukee up 4-1. He retired the side in order on 17 pitches and returned for the ninth, when he worked around a two-out walk and subsequent fielding error to finish off the save. It was Ashby's first save of the season, as he's instead been busy racking up victories -- his 13 wins lead MLB relievers and is tied for fourth in the league overall. Ashby has managed that mark despite an underwhelming 3.42 ERA and 1.40 WHIP, though he has an impressive 97 punchouts through 68.1 innings and has been scored upon in just one outing (albeit in a five-run, 0.1-frame blowup) over his past 12 appearances.