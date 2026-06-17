Brewers' Aaron Ashby: First in MLB to 10 wins

Ashby improved to 10-0 on the season in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Guardians after striking out two batters while allowing one earned run on one hit and two walks across one inning of relief.

Despite being charged with the Guardians' only run of the night when he surrendered a game-tying RBI single to Gabriel Arias in the top of the seventh inning, Ashby was credited with the win after the Brewers recovered the lead with a Garrett Mitchell home run in the bottom of the frame. Despite making just one start as an opener and not typically pitching in the highest-leverage spots out of the bullpen, Ashby has been a fantasy asset by virtue of racking up an MLB-leading 10 wins. He's also turned in a 2.86 ERA to go with 61 strikeouts over 44 innings, though a high walk rate has played a part in inflating his WHIP to 1.36.