Ashby secured the save in Game 2 of the World Series against the Rays on Saturday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings.

It's the third save of the playoffs for Ashby, who notched just four in 75 appearances during the regular season. After recording the final two outs of the eighth inning, the left-hander returned for the ninth and immediately put the tying run on base when Jonny DeLuca led off with a double. Ashby once again stayed composed and retired the next three batters to give Milwaukee a 2-0 series lead. The 28-year-old has arguably been the best pitcher -- starter or reliever -- in the playoffs thus far, as he's fired 15.2 scoreless innings while giving up just five hits with a 17:3 K:BB.