Ashby struck out two without allowing a baserunning in 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Monday.

The left-hander continued his dominant run this postseason, as he's given up just two hits and three walks while striking out eight across 9.1 frames through five appearances. Manager Pat Murphy continues to utilize Ashby as a Swiss-army knife, as he's already recorded a win, a hold and a save while working in every frame from the fifth through ninth innings. Milwaukee's bullpen has been dominant as a unit in October, with Ashby leading the charge.