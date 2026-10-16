Ashby earned the save in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out three across three scoreless innings.

Ashby generated seven whiffs on 39 pitches (25 strikes), but Los Angeles still threatened during the seventh and eighth innings, putting a runner on third with one out in both frames, which at the time represented the tying run. The left-hander didn't flinch and escaped both jams, and manager Pat Murphy allowed him to finish off the series sweep even though closer Trevor Megill was ready for the ninth. Ashby fired 6.2 scoreless frames in the series and remains unscored upon through six appearances during the postseason.