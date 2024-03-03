Ashby (shoulder) retired one of the six batters he faced and gave up four runs (three earned) on two hits and one walk Saturday in the Brewers' 11-3 loss to the Dodgers in Cactus League play.

Ashby is getting the chance to compete for a spot in the Brewers' Opening Day rotation after he missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from the left shoulder surgery he underwent last April. Though he was deployed in relief in his spring debut, Ashby still saw a healthy workload Saturday, as he tossed 24 pitches (12 strikes) while facing six hitters. Unsurprisingly, Ashby looked rusty while pitching in a competitive setting for the first time since October 2022, but the Brewers are hoping that he'll be able to iron out the kinks over his subsequent spring appearances. Ashby still has two minor-league options remaining, so the Brewers could send him to Triple-A Nashville to begin the 2024 campaign if they're not confident that he's ready to pitch effectively at the big-league level by late March.