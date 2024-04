The Brewers recalled Ashby from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

With Jakob Junis (shoulder) headed for the injured list, Ashby will come up from the minors and figures to fill the void in the Brewers' rotation. The 25-year-old lefty didn't pitch at all in 2023 as he worked his way back from a shoulder procedure, and he surrendered three runs across five innings during his first start in Triple-A.