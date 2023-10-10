Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Tuesday that Ashby's (shoulder) velocity has been trending in the right direction during recent throwing sessions, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ashby underwent left shoulder surgery in April and struggled to regain his pre-op velocity initially. However, it sounds like it has ticked back up as he further distances himself from the operation. Ashby wound up being limited to just seven rehab innings in 2023, but the hope is that he will be ready to go for spring training.