The Brewers optioned Ashby to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Ashby came into camp with a shot at a rotation spot, but he allowed four runs (three earned) with a 3:4 K:BB over three innings and continued to struggle to regain his pre-shoulder surgery velocity. The left-hander could still play a major role with the Brewers this season, but he'll try to sharpen things up in the minors first.