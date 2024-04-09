Ashby (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing eight runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against the Reds. He struck out two.

Ashby faced a tough test Monday night against the Reds on the road for his first major league appearance since Oct. 2022. The 25-year-old left-hander also worked with a significantly diminished pitch arsenal compared to 2022 as his sinker averaged only 93.6 mph, down 2.1 mph. Ashby should continue to occupy a place in the Brewers rotation until Jakob Junis (shoulder) is healthy. He is scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Orioles.