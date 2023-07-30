Toro will serve as the Brewers' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Toro has gone 4-for-7 with a home run and four RBI in his two games since being called up from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, and he could end up getting a look in a near-everyday role so long as he continues to wield a hot bat. Even after acquiring Carlos Santana from the Pirates on Thursday, the Brewers still have an opening in the regular lineup, so expect manager Craig Counsell to continue to take a hot-hand approach to that spot.