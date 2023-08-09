Chafin (2-4) took the loss Tuesday against Colorado. He allowed four runs (three earned) on one hit and two walks while failing to record an out.

After the Brewers had already used Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams out of the bullpen, Chafin was called upon to handle the 10th inning. The recently-acquired lefty walked Michael Toglia to begin the frame, then surrendered a bunt single to Brenton Doyle and walked Cole Tucker to score a run before exiting the game with the bases loaded. Abner Uribe came in to finish off the inning, but not before allowing all three inherited runners to score. Chafin now holds an 8.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP through nine innings across his last 11 appearances.