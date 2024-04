Chafin (2-0) tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Friday against the Twins.

Chafin continued his strong play to start the season, lowering his ERA to 2.08, and he now has two early wins as well. The lefty struggled to a 4.73 ERA last year with Arizona and Milwaukee, but he was strong for the Tigers back in 2022, posting a 2.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts across 57.1 innings. It looks like he may be back to that form in his second stint in Detroit.