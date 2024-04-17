Chafin (1-0) tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts to earn the win in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Rangers.

Chafin continued his strong play, as he now has a stellar 1.42 ERA across 6.1 innings this season, and he picked up his first win in the process. However, the lefty seems to be a secondary option to close out games, as Jason Foley recorded the save Tuesday to give him five for the season, while Chafin has yet to record a save. That makes Foley the best fantasy asset in Detroit's bullpen at the moment, though Chafin has some value in deeper formats, particularly those that count holds.