Chafin earned a save against the Reds on Saturday by striking out the only batter he faced.

Detroit held a three-run lead heading into the ninth inning and turned the ball over to closer Jason Foley. However, the right-hander wasn't effective, giving up a leadoff homer to Spencer Steer and a two-out single to Noelvi Marte. Chafin was subsequently brought in to get the final out of the contest and did so by fanning Santiago Espinal on six pitches. Chafin recorded a career-high eight saves with Arizona last year, but this was his first save this season.