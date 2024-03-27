Chafin recorded a 5.06 ERA across 5.1 innings this spring and is set for an Opening Day bullpen role in Detroit.

The veteran lefty didn't need a ton of work in spring training, and despite so-so results, he'll slot into a high-leverage role for the Tigers. Chafin struggled a bit last year, posting a 4.73 ERA across 63 games for the Diamondbacks and Brewers, though he was better in 2022, when he recorded a 2.83 ERA across 64 games with this same Detroit squad. His ability to pitch frequently and not wear down has served him well across a 10-year MLB career, and he should once again see plenty of work in 2024.