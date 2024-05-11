Chafin (2-1) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out to take the loss Friday against the Astros.

Chafin came on in the eighth inning with Detroit up 2-1 but he couldn't hold Houston in check and got saddled with his first loss of the season. The lefty has now allowed runs in consecutive appearances, which has pushed his ERA from 1.35 to 3.86. That's closer to the 4.73 ERA Chafin posted with Arizona and Milwaukee last year, though he was better in his last stint with the Tigers back in 2022, when he posted a 2.83 ERA.