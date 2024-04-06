Chafin recorded two outs in the ninth inning of Friday's 5-4 win over the A's, but he also walked two batters and was pulled for Alex Lange, who recorded the save.

Chafin was close to recording his first save of the season, but the Tigers opted for the righty vs. righty matchup of Lange against Zack Gelof to close things out with two runners on base. Detroit has a fluid bullpen at the moment, with Chafin, Lange, Jason Foley and Shelby Miller all in the back-end mix. That could limit the value of all the pitchers, though Chafin should still have the opportunity to record holds and possibly a few saves moving forward.